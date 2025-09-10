Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 143 cr project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) EPC player Rajesh Power Services on Wednesday announced securing a Rs 143-crore order from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL).

The contract involves the conversion of the existing 11/22kV HT (kilowatt high tension) overhead network into an underground cable/MVCC (Medium Voltage Covered Conductor) system under the SI (System Improvement) scheme at Valsad city, Valsad rural, and Surat rural regions under DGVCL.

Rajesh Power Services Ltd (RPSL) is a leading specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in the Power Transmission and Distribution Sector. PTI ABI MR