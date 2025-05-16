Rajesh Power Services posts twofold jump in profit to Rs 65.2 cr for H2 FY25

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based consultancy firm Rajesh Power Services on Friday said its net profit jumped more than twofold to Rs 65.2 crore in October-March 2024-25 compared to the first half of the year on the back of higher income and order inflows.

The company, engaged in the business of providing consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies and private utilities and industries, reported a net profit of Rs 28.16 crore in the first six months of the financial year, Rajesh Power said in a statement.

Total income soared by more than two-fold to Rs 792.89 crore in the October-March period compared to Rs 321.77 crore in the H1 of FY 2024-25.

For the full fiscal, the company has reported a net profit of Rs 93.36 crore for 2024-25 compared to Rs 26.02 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24, reflecting a more than threefold jump.

The total income of the company also jumped to Rs 1,114.66 crore in FY2024-25 compared to Rs 295.06 crore in FY 2023-24.

The company stated that in April 2025 it secured fresh orders worth Rs 1,116 crore from government and institutional clients, reinforcing its strong presence in the engineering, procurement and construction sectors. These projects are scheduled for completion within 12 to 18 months, providing robust revenue visibility.

The company made its debut on BSE SME platform on December 2, 2024, followiing its Rs 160.50 crore IPO. PTI KKS MR