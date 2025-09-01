Rajit Punhani takes charge as CEO of FSSAI

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajit Punhani on Monday took charge as Chief Executive Officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Punhani is a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre.

FSSAI is a statutory body established under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Punhani has over three decades of administrative experience across the Centre, states and international platforms.

Earlier, Punhani served as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Prior to that, he was Secretary, Rajya Sabha and CEO of Sansad TV.

He also served as the Principal Secretary in the Government of Bihar.

Punhani is an Economics (Hons) graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He has done an MBA in Finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. PTI MJH SHW