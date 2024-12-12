Rajiv Bajaj's Rishabh Family Trust buys Rs 72-crore property in Pune

New Delhi: Rishabh Family Trust, with Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees, has bought a property, including land and a bungalow, in Pune for Rs 72 crore, according to Square Yards.

Advertisment

Real estate consultant Square Yards in a statement on Thursday said "Rishabh Family Trust has acquired a land parcel in Pune's upscale Koregaon Park locality for Rs 72 crore".

The purchase includes a 4,667.30-square-meter (about 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, it added.

The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 square metres.

Advertisment

The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory.

The deal, registered in December 2024, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Rajivnayan Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto since 2005, is the son of the late Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj Auto.