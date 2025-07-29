Rajiv Gandhi International Airport receives ACI Accessibility Accreditation

Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Tuesday said that the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here has been awarded the ACI Accessibility Accreditation – Level 1 by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme is a global initiative designed to help airports assess and improve their accessibility standards, a GMR release said.

Level 1 serves as the foundational tier, guiding airports to identify existing barriers, evaluate current infrastructure and services, and begin implementing internationally recognised best practices, it said.

RGIA was assessed on key parameters, including physical infrastructure (such as ramps, signage, and accessible restrooms), passenger services (including assistance programmes and communication aids), staff training, and the airport’s organisational culture and leadership commitment to "inclusivity", it said.

The prestigious recognition marks a major milestone in RGIA’s journey towards creating a more inclusive, accessible, and dignified travel experience for all passengers, including those with disabilities and reduced mobility, the release said.

"We are honoured to receive the ACI Accessibility Accreditation – Level 1, a meaningful recognition of our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive airport experience," Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said. PTI SJR SJR KH