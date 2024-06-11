Business

Rajiv Ranjan Singh takes charge of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying ministry

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh takes charge as Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh takes charge as Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

New Delhi: Senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh took charge of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the minister after taking charge said there will be continuity in implementation of the vision and policies of the government.

Singh said his focus will be on removing any roadblock that may appear in implementation of this vision.

BJP leaders S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian also took charge as ministers of state (MoS) in the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ministry.

Modi Cabinet Cabinet Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Union Minister
Subscribe