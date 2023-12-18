Rajnandini Metal secures Rs 111 cr wire supply orders in domestic market

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajnandini Metal Ltd on Monday announced bagging fresh orders worth Rs 111 crore from cable makers in the domestic market.

Advertisment

The order is for the supply of various types of copper wires, and flat cables, the company said in a statement.

"Rajnandini Metal has received orders amounting to Rs 111.42 from KEI Industries Ltd, Orient Cables India Pvt Ltd, Dailmer Industries Pvt Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd, Svarn Infratel Pvt Ltd, among others," the statement said.

Haryana-based Rajnandini Metal Ltd is into manufacturing of copper wires and high-grade copper continuous casting rods which have a uniform high electrical conductivity. It is also into recycling of steel products. PTI ABI TRB