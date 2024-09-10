Rajnish Wellness to invest Rs 50 cr to open 33 new stores

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Wellness, personal and medical care product retailer Rajnish Wellness Ltd on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 50 crore to open 33 new stores across India.

Rajnish Wellness's expansion is expected to create significant job opportunities in the regions where the new stores are located, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company will invest Rs 50 crore to open 33 new Dava Discount + Grocery Super Market stores across India, in addition to its existing network of over 100 Dava Discount pharmacy franchises.

"Our company has ambitious plans to establish 33 shops which align with our vision of providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions to people across India. These shops will operate on a much larger scale than traditional supermarkets, making them a valuable asset for our company in the years to come," said Rajnish Kumar Singh, Promoter of Rajnish Wellness.

The Dava Discount + Grocery Super Market stores will combine medical and grocery services under one roof, providing customers with a one-stop shop for their daily essentials.

In addition to the new stores, Rajnish Wellness has also secured a contract from the Indian Railways to develop 270 Dava Discount stores across West Bengal, it stated.

This Eastern Railway contract has been divided into three categories based on store size, location, and expected footfall. The platinum category includes the largest stores in high-traffic areas, the gold category for medium-sized stores in areas with significant foot traffic, and the silver category for smaller stores in less crowded areas or smaller railway stations.

This categorization helps ensure that the Dava Discount stores are appropriately sized and located to meet the needs of different customer segments and railway stations.

These stores will cater to railway passengers and personnel, providing them with easy access to essential medicines and healthcare products.

"Our partnership with the Indian Railways is a game-changer for Rajnish Wellness. This partnership is expected to drive significant growth and substantially boost the company’s revenue and enhance its market position," Singh added. PTI KKS DRR