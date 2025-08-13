Rajpura Thermal Power Plant named best for lowest emission intensity

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Nabha Power Limited (NPL) on Wednesday said its Rajpura thermal power plant has been named as the country's best-performing supercritical coal-based thermal power plant for emission intensity by think tank ' Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

It said it is in the below 800MW capacity unit category.

NPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. The thermal power plant is located in Punjab's Patiala district.

In its latest report titled 'Decarbonizing the Coal-based Thermal Power Sector in India: A Roadmap', released recently, CSE evaluated the emission intensity of all coal-based thermal power plants in India and identified Rajpura plant among the top performers, the company said in a statement.

According to CSE, Rajpura plant achieved an emission factor of 0.84 tonne/MWh, a benchmark among all supercritical power units in the country. This is significantly better than the national average emission factor of 0.97 tonne/MWh.

The CSE report also highlighted the plant's auxiliary power consumption rate of 4.62 per cent, the lowest in the sector, it said.