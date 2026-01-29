Business

New Delhi (PTI): The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after tabling of the Economic Survey 2025-26 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

The Economic Survey is an annual review of the country's economy. It is presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget. The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented by the Finance Minister on Sunday.

Sitharaman tabled a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Economic Survey, 2025-26, along with a statistical appendix in the Upper House.

Soon after, Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House for the day.

