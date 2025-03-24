Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over reservation for Muslims in Karnataka

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka rocked the Upper House.

When the house reassembled for the second time in the post-lunch session after a brief adjournment, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri moved the amendments made by Lok Sabha in the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, be taken into consideration amid slogan shouting by the Oppostion.

After the motion was adopted by a voice vote, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the house for the day as uproar continued.

Earlier, when the house reassembled in the post-lunch session, after the laying of listed papers, Harivansh gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who rejected the allegations that a Congress leader talked about changing the Constitution.

He asserted that no comments were made by anyone from his party in Karnataka regarding changing the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims.

Leader of House JP Nadda, however, asserted Congress was giving reservation to Muslims in public contracts.

This led to slogan shouting from both sides prompting Harivansh to adjourn the house for 15 minutes.