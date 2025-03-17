Rajya Sabha MPs flag poor train amenities, call for better services

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Several MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Monday raised concerns over crowded trains and inadequate amenities, with some noting that even first-class compartments face maintenance issues.

Participating in a debate on the working of the Ministry of Railways, NCP-SCP member Fauzia Khan highlighted the overcrowding issue, saying people are travelling in bogies "like cattle".

She noted that even first AC compartments used by MPs from Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Latur, and Osmanabad face problems like water stagnation in toilets.

"This is the condition of the first class. We cannot imagine what is happening in other general classes," Khan said, also urging the government to reduce ticket fares.

BSP's Ramji expressed worries about train safety, pointing to derailments and accidents "despite introduction of high technology".

Acknowledging Vande Bharat trains as "praiseworthy", he noted that they remain inaccessible to poor passengers and called for a low-budget version.

Ramji also requested additional general compartments during peak seasons and better connectivity between Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai and Delhi.

JMM's Sarfraz Ahmad criticised the the railway ministry's lack of response to queries from the parliamentary standing committee.

"Whatever questions are raised, we expect will get the response in the next meeting," he said.

Ahmad also raised concerns about deteriorating food services due to outsourcing.

BRS's Ravichandra Vaddiraju claimed that Telangana received only a "nominal" share of the Rs 32,000-crore railway projects approved for nine states.

He demanded the establishment of Kazipet near Secunderabad as a separate railway station and new trains for Bhadrachalam.

Countering these claims, BJP's K Laxman highlighted that a record budget of Rs 5,337 crore has been allocated to Telangana despite BJP not being in power there.

He cited achievements, including 753 km of new tracks laid since 2014, electrification of 1,096 km, five Vande Bharat trains, and 22 projects worth Rs 40,000 crore underway.

Laxman also alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi failed to establish a single railway station in Medak constituency, which she represented.

RLM's Upendra Kushwaha, MNF's K Vanlalvena, and BJP's Mission Ranjan Das also participated in the debate.