Rakesh Gangwal's family trust sells 5.24% stake in IndiGo for Rs 9,549 crore

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation promoter Rakesh Gangwal's family trust on Thursday sold a 5.24 per cent stake in the airline for Rs 9,549 crore through open market transactions.

Rakesh Gangwal's Chinkerpoo Family Trust offloaded more than 2.02 crore shares of IndiGo amounting to a 5.24 per cent stake, according to bulk deal data on BSE.

The shares were offloaded in three tranches, with the price per share varying between Rs 4,714.95 and 4,715.89, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 9,548.95 crore.