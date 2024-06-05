New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) International trade expert Rakeh Mohan Joshi on Wednesday took charge as vice-chancellor of the commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).

He is a former Dean of the institute and was on deputation to Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management as Director.

"Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi takes over as vice-chancellor of IIFT," the institute said in a statement.

He has received his education and training from Harvard Business School, Boston; IIFT, Rajasthan University and National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

Joshi, who has authored several books, said that he is committed to transforming IIFT into a world-class business school focused on international trade and management through cutting-edge research, training and education contributing to India's journey to become a global powerhouse in world trade.

The institute was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce to contribute to the skill-building for the external trade sector of India. PTI RR SHW