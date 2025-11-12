Rallis India launches biological solutions for soil, plant health

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Rallis India, a Tata enterprise and a leader in the agri-inputs sector, on Wednesday announced the launch of NuCode, a brand dedicated to advanced biological solutions for soil and plant health.

Under the NuCode, farmers will have access to a scientifically formulated range of biologicals, including bio-fertilisers - to enrich soil naturally, bio-stimulants - to boost plant growth and resilience, and bio-pesticides - to protect crops through eco-friendly solutions, Rallis India said in a statement.

NuCode products are designed to deliver visible, measurable results, helping farmers build confidence in biological solutions and reduce dependency on chemical inputs, the company added.