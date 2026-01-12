Rallis India launches open innovation platform 'Idea2Impact' to develop farmer-centric solutions

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Agri-solutions provider Rallis India, a Tata Enterprise, on Monday announced the launch of Idea2Impact -- a structured open innovation platform aimed at fostering collaboration across the agricultural ecosystem to accelerate the development of farmer-centric, sustainable solutions.

"Idea2Impact... will help us work more closely with innovators to develop solutions that deliver real value to farmers and contribute to the long-term sustainability of Indian agriculture," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said in a statement.

The ecosystem will focus on priority innovation domains critical to agriculture, including seeds and trait innovation (covering plant breeding and germplasm), biological and sustainable solutions, crop protection, soil health, digital and precision agriculture, and climate and water resilience.