Rallis India partners with Paryan Alliance for FullPage Herbicide tolerance rice tech in India

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, on Thursday announced its partnership with Paryan (Paryan Alliance) as the licensed technology partner for FullPage Herbicide tolerant rice technology in India.

Through this agreement, Rallis India will introduce FullPage, a next-generation rice technology designed to enhance productivity, improve weed control efficiency, and deliver substantial water and cost savings for Indian farmers, the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to enabling Indian farmers with innovative and sustainable technologies that address key agricultural challenges. Our collaboration with Paryan for FullPage technology reinforces our focus on delivering climate-smart solutions that enhance productivity while promoting resource efficiency and environmental sustainability," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said. PTI SM TRB