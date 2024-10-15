Rallis India posts Rs 98 cr profit in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday reported a 19.51 per cent growth in net profit during the quarter ending September 30 to Rs 98 crore compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 82 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed an 11.53 per cent growth during the second quarter of the current fiscal year at Rs 928 crore compared to Rs 832 crore a year ago.

"We had a strong second quarter performance in FY25, helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market, both in the Crop Care and Seeds business. Revenue increased to reach Rs 928 crore and profit after tax increased to reach Rs 98 crore," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said.

"International business had volume recovery though prices continue to be a challenge. We remain positive for the upcoming rabi season with higher reservoir water levels," he said.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 321.60, up 0.12 per cent on the BSE. PTI SM TRB