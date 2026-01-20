Rallis India profit falls over 80 pc in October-December

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Agri input company Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, on Tuesday reported an over 80 per cent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax at Rs 2 crore during the quarter ending December 2025.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at Rs 11 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, Rallis India said the quarter included exceptional items -- the additional gratuity provision on account of Wage Code implementation.

During the third quarter of FY26, the company reported a 19 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 623 crore compared to Rs 522 crores in the same period of the previous year, driven primarily by strong volume growth across businesses.

"Third quarter saw volume-led growth across businesses, supported by focused execution, strong customer engagement, and disciplined cost management. While demand remained moderate with seasonal fluctuations, we continued to strengthen our product portfolio, digital engagement, and innovation pipeline.

"Our focus remains on improving quality of sales, driving volume expansion, and preparing strongly for the upcoming seasons through product launches and market activation initiatives," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Gyanendra Shukla said. PTI SM HVA