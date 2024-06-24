Rallis India unveils new herbicide in key agricultural states

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Rallis India Ltd, a Tata enterprise, on Monday launched a new herbicide called 'Mark Plus' for soybean and groundnut crops, initially targeting three key agricultural states.

The product will first be available in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat before a nationwide rollout, the company said in a statement.

Mark Plus is a pre-emergence herbicide that combines two active ingredients new to the Indian market. It works by inhibiting ALS, an enzyme crucial for weed growth, and disrupting microtubule formation necessary for cell division in weeds.

"We are excited to introduce Mark Plus, an effective and advanced herbicide designed to meet the critical need of weed control in groundnut and soybean crops," Rallis India Chief Operating Officer S Nagarajan said.

Rallis India, a major player in the country's agricultural inputs sector, stated that the product's dual-action mechanism ensures comprehensive and long-lasting weed management. The company did not disclose pricing details or sales targets for the new product. PTI LUX MR