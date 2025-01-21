Ralson Tyres makes a foray into commercial tyre segment in India

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Leading bicycle and auto tyres maker Ralson Tyres has made a foray into the commercial tyre segment to tap opportunities in the fast-growing Indian market, a statement said on Tuesday.

Announcing its entry into the segment at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo here, the company said it will introduce the premium range of commercial tyres to the Indian market.

Ralson Tyres in a statement said its manufacturing facility in Indore, which was opened in 2023, is set to cater to the rising demand for high-performance commercial tyres in India. The 60,000 MTPA-capacity plant has been catering to global markets, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

“Our global success in markets like North America, Europe, and Latin America has provided us with valuable insights into the evolving needs of the trucking industry,” Manjul Pahwa, Managing Director of Ralson Tyres said.

The Indian commercial tyre market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as increasing freight volumes, the development of world-class expressways, robust economic growth, and a shift towards high-quality radial tyres, it said.

Industry analysts predict the market will grow at a CAGR of 10% in the coming years, presenting a tremendous opportunity for companies like Ralson to tap into this expanding demand, the company mentioned.

Ralson Tyres is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers and is known for its expertise in high-performance bicycle and automotive tyres. PTI IAS MR