Ramco Cements increases grinding capacity by nearly one MTPA

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu-based Ramco Cements on Friday said it has increased its cement grinding capacity by nearly one million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The company has carried out debottlenecking of cement grinding capacity at its Kalavatala Plant in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in an increase of capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA.

In addition, at its Valapady Grinding Unit, in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, it has carried out debottlenecking of cement grinding capacity leading to increase of capacity from 1.6 MTPA to 2 MTPA.

"The company's total cement grinding capacity has increased by 0.9 MTPA, from 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an aggregate investment of Rs 58 crore," according to a regulatory filing by the company.

It has received consent to operate from the competent authorities for the increase in capacities.

Ramco Cements revenue for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 was at Rs 9,349.83 crore. The company operates five integrated cement units and six grinding units. PTI KRH SGC DRR