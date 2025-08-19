Ramco Cements launches Hard Worker brand, eyes Rs 2,000 cr revenue in 4-5 yrs

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Cement manufacturer Ramco Cements Ltd has launched the 'Hard Worker' brand under the construction chemicals segment as it looks to generate Rs 2,000 crore revenue over the next 4-5 years.

The flagship company, which is a part of city-based diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, has been selling tile adhesives under the popular Ramco brand since 2001.

It has expanded the product range in the construction chemicals business and introduced some of its products in south and eastern markets under the "Hard Worker' brand.

While the construction chemicals category contributed Rs 210 crore to the group's total revenue of Rs 8,500 crore in the last financial year, Ramco Cements Ltd CEO A V Dharmakrishnan said the overall group revenue was expected to touch Rs 14,000-15,000 crore in 4-5 years while construction chemicals division would account for Rs 2,000 crore by then registering a 10 times growth.

"Hard Worker is the next leap. Today, with the launch of Hard Worker products, we take this philosophy forward into construction chemicals. Hard Worker is a promise of strength, durability and performance," he told reporters on Tuesday.

He claimed that the Hard Worker range of products enhances the strength of concrete while most other products offered by competitors reduce strength.

"Hard Worker is already available in Southern and Eastern states, with 1.5 lakh tonne (of cement) sold in the last 3 months. In the next 2-3 years, Hard Worker will be a pan India brand and in 4-5 years, it will help us achieve our goal of Rs 2,000 crore in revenue," he said.

Indigenously designed at the company's Ramco Research and Development Centre located in Old Mahabalipuram Road, and developed at the company's plant in Sriperumbudur, the company launched 20 range of products under the Hard Worker brand today.

"Another 20 more will be launched and by year-end there will be over 100 products (under the Construction Chemicals category), " Ramco Group Director Abinav Raja said.

The construction chemicals market in India is on a fast growth trajectory and currently valued at Rs 25,000 crore. It is expected to touch Rs 40,000 crore by 2030, he said.

For Ramco Cements, the construction chemicals division would be one of the key growth drivers and it would be supported by ongoing investments in Research and Development and in customer-centric solutions.

The company has planned to undertake 360-degree marketing campaign for taking the Hard Worker brand pan India over the next few weeks.

"The upcoming 360-degree campaign will create strong awareness for Hard Worker supported by our extensive dealer network, engaging point-of-sale presence and impactful digital storytelling," the company's Executive Director-Marketing, Balaji K Moorthy said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH