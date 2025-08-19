Ramco Cements on track to expand production capacity to 30 mn tonnes by June 2026

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) The Ramco Cements Ltd is on track to expand its production capacity to 30 million tonnes by March-June 2026 at an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, a top official said on Tuesday.

Currently, the flagship company of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group operates 11 cement plants (5 integrated units and 6 grinding units) with a cement capacity of 24.44 MTPA (Million Tonne Per Annum).

"Since 1957, Ramco Cements has stood for vision, trust and integrity. From a modest 200 TPD unit, we have grown as the 5th largest producer in the Indian cement industry with 24 Million Ton Per Annum capacity," The Ramco Cements Ltd Chief Executive Officer A V Dharmakrishnan told reporters.

"We are on track to expand our capability to 30 million tonne by March-June 2026," he said.

Responding to a query, he said the investments required to scale up the capacity would be around Rs 1,000 crore to be taken up at the Kurnool plant in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative would expect the Chennai-based company to register revenues of Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 crore over the next 4-5 years, he said.

During the last financial year (FY2024-25), the company recorded a revenue of Rs 8,500 crore with profits of Rs 417 crore.

Dharmakrishnan along with senior company executives were here to announce the launch of Hard Worker, a brand identity under its construction chemicals product portfolio.

With the 'Hard Worker' brand, the company expects the construction chemicals division revenue to reach Rs 2,000 crore in the next 4-5 years, from the Rs 210 crore revenue registered in the last financial year.

The 'Hard Worker' brand range features 20 specialised products including tile adhesives, waterproofing solutions, bonding agents and repair mortars - each designed with precision to meet the evolving needs of India's construction sector.

While some of the 'Hard Worker' range of products available in South and Eastern markets, Ramco Cements has drawn up plans to become a pan-India brand making it as a complete construction solution provider, the company said. PTI VIJ ROH