Ramco Systems inks software deal with Korean Air

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) City-based Ramco Systems has inked a deal with Korean Air to implement its flagship software 'Ramco Aviation Suite', the company said on Wednesday.

The engagement between the two entities comes in the backdrop of Korean Air's recent announcement to set up its new engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) facility in Unbuk near Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

The implementation of Ramco's aviation software would streamline operations across current engine shops and planned expansion in the future. With comprehensive MRO functionalities, Ramco Aviation would be the technological foundation for Korean Air.

Ramco, a global aviation software provider, said in a statement that its robust 'Engine MRO' solution would cater to the current and future expansion plans of the airline, thereby strengthening the airline's aircraft engine maintenance capabilities.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Korean Air and support them in their expansion journey to emerge as the leading MRO provider, globally. Our focus on building a best-in-class MRO Suite, complete with specialized engine MRO functionalities and bundled with cutting-edge technology stacks has truly proved to be a game changer," Ramco Systems CEO Sundar Subramanian said.

"We look forward to empowering Korean Air to deliver unparalleled safety and service excellence to their valued customers," he said.

Korean Air Vice President and Head of the Maintenance and Engineering Division, Chan Woo Jung said, "In our search for the best Aviation MRO Software, Ramco Aviation emerged as an ideal choice." "The implementation of Ramco's Engine MRO capabilities will help us enhance our facility's efficiency and precision and set new standards in engine maintenance, positioning us as a top MRO provider," Jung added. PTI VIJ SDP