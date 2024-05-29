Ramco Systems' Malaysian subsidiary inks pact with Ramssol Group

Chennai, May 29 (PTI) Enterprise software provider Ramco Systems on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia, Ramco Systems Sdn Bhd, has inked a strategic partnership with human capital management solutions firm Ramssol Group Berhad.

As per the partnership, Ramssol would distribute, resell, and implement Ramco's enterprise applications, including the recently launched Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning (AI-ML) powered 'Ramco Payce' in the Southeast Asia region.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ramssol Group Berhad and Ramco Systems, signalling a strong poise to capture a substantial market share," a press release from Ramco Systems said today.

With Ramssol's extensive expertise in people consulting management and Ramco's prowess in offering software-as-a-service-enabled enterprise solutions, this collaboration aims to redefine industry standards and expand the capabilities of the two entities.

"We are excited to join forces with Ramssol Group Berhad. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering innovative SaaS-enabled payroll solutions with a modern user interface, designed to empower organisations to thrive in today's dynamic business environment," Ramco Systems CEO Sundar Subramanian said.

"Through this partnership, we look forward to bolstering our presence in Asia and driving substantial growth," he said.

The alliance between Ramssol Group Berhad and Ramco Systems underscores the potential of delivering innovation and excellence.

On the partnership with Ramco Systems, Ramssol Group Managing Director 'Datuk' Seri Cllement Tan Cheen Seng said, "This strategic partnership represents a significant enhancement to our service offerings." Seng, also the Chief Executive Officer, said, "Ramco's enterprise applications are expected to receive a strong reception in the market, further strengthening our position in the SEA region." PTI VIJ ANE