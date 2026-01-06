Ramesh Kumar Juneja assumes charge as chairman of Council for Leather Exports

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Noted industrialist Ramesh Kumar Juneja has taken over as chairman of the Council for Leather Exports with immediate effect.

The CLE, an export promotion council sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, appointed Juneja during the 184th meeting of the committee of administration, a press release said on Tuesday.

Prior to this, he was serving as the council's vice-chairman.

Juneja has been a board member of CLE for over 15 years and has also served as its regional chairman since 2024.

With more than four decades of experience in the leather industry, Juneja has applied his expertise to steer the sector toward achieving record exports in leather goods and safety wear.

He also serves as vice-chairman of the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and has played a key role in facilitating significant investments and collaborations between Italy and India across sectors such as railways, infrastructure, food, and leather, the release added.