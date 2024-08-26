Raminfo launches drone platform; plans to open 100 stores for new biz

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Raminfo Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its drone-as-a-service platform Kisan Drones, and plans to establish over 100 stores for the new business in the next two years.

The platform will deploy a wide range of drones across agricultural fields, enabling precise field mapping and efficient fertiliser spraying, the company said.

The focus of the initiative will be at the grassroots level of the drone ecosystem within the agriculture fraternity, where farmers will have access to the drones, their servicing and training of new drone pilots, Raminfo said.

"Kisan Drones Pvt Ltd is the one key stepping stone toward our long journey to empower the agricultural sector with advanced technology. From providing access to drones and support services for farmers, we not only enhance productivity but also unleash a new wave of entrepreneurship in rural India," said L Srinath, Managing Director, Raminfo Ltd.

The company said it plans to launch 100 stores in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha in the next two years.

It will offer both 'mini and major' stores depending upon the requirement.