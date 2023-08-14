Ramkrishna Forgings bags USD 13.65 million order in North America

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Home-grown Ramkrishna Forgings on Monday announced bagging a USD 13.65 million (about Rs 107 crore) order from clients in the North American region.

The order is for supply of rear axle and transmission components, the company said in regulatory filing.

"Ramkrishna Forgings strengthens its North American presence through...securing a substantial business contract valued at USD 13.65 million for supplying rear axle and transmission components," it said.

The awarded contract pertains to the production and supply of rear axle and transmission components for Class 5, 6, and 7 vehicles. With this accomplishment, the company said it is strategically expanding its footprint in North America and strengthening its position within the light vehicle sector.

Lalit Khetan, whole time director and CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, said, "This significant business award is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and our strong foothold in the North American market. The new business not only underscores our focus on meeting the evolving needs of the market but also highlights our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the industry forward." The supply of axles and transmission components will begin within the next six months, he said.

Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel and stainless steel forgings.

In March, Ramkrishna Forgings in consortium with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels to Indian Railways.

In June, the company bagged an order from a prominent passenger rail coach manufacturer in Europe. The contract is valued at euros 4.5 million and is set to be fulfilled within a span of two years. PTI ABI HVA