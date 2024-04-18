Ramkrishna Forgings gets auto components supply order from US-based EV maker

New Delhi: Homegrown Ramkrishna Forgings on Thursday said it has secured an approval from the largest EV maker in the US to supply forged auto components.

With the approval, Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) will make its debut in the electric vehicles (EVs) segment in the US, the company said in a statement.

"The USA's largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer grants approval for powertrain components, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that opens up a realm of opportunities," the company said without disclosing the name of the US-based entity.

As per industry sources, the approval has been granted from the passenger vehicle division of Tesla.

An e-mail query sent to RKFL in this regard remains unanswered.

Further, RKFL said the approval signifies the company's position in the electric passenger vehicle segment with a strong emphasis on powertrain components.

"This collaboration speaks volumes about our ongoing commitment to innovate and our capabilities to meet the demands of the EV industry. We remain committed to creating value for our customers and contributing to the advancement of sustainable mobility globally," Milesh Gandhi, Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, said.

This approval not only signifies the company's debut in the US EV market but also unlocks a multitude of new prospects, the company said in a statement.

Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel forgings.

The company has a presence in the US, Mexico, Turkiye and Belgium.