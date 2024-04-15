Ramkrishna Forgings secures Rs 270 crore order for Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Monday said it has received an order of Rs 270 crore from a consortium led by BHEL to supply bogie frames of Vande Bharat train sets.

The scope of the project involves the development and validation of the bogie frames for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train sets, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) said in a statement.

This order encompasses 32 train sets, each comprising 16 coaches and RKFL will be producing a total of 1,024 bogie frames, it said.

The order valued at Rs 270 crore is to be supplied to the BHEL TRSL consortium, the statement said.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said, "Securing the prestigious order is an indication to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative approach. We...support the Make in India and the advancement of rail transport in the country by leveraging our expertise in manufacturing high-quality bogie frames." Kolkata-based Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer and supplier of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless steel forgings.

The company also has a presence in the US, Mexico, Turkey, and Belgium. PTI ABI DR