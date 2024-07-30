Ramkumar Shankar elected President of Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Over century-old The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Ramkumar Shankar as its President for 2024-26, the chamber said on Tuesday.

Shankar currently serves city-based Chemplast-Sanmar Ltd as its Managing Director and he was elected as the President of the Chamber at the 188th Annual General Meeting, here.

Meanwhile, the President of auto component manufacturer Delphi TVS Technologies Ltd A Viswanathan has been elected as the Vice-President of the Chamber, a press release said on Tuesday.

"The Madras Chamber is conscious of the responsibility it has to its members and the larger cause of industrial development of our state of Tamil Nadu. We will continue to do our best towards this to ensure our state will continue on its path towards the Number 1 position among states in India," Shankar said. PTI VIJ SS