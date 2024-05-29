Ramky Infrastructure records Q4 PAT of Rs 57 Cr

Hyderabad, May 29 (PTI) Ramky Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 during the last fiscal was Rs 57.5 crore compared to Rs 1077.8 crore during the same quarter during Q4FY23.

Revenues from operations stood at Rs 581 crore during the quarter under discussion compared to Rs 576 crore in Q4FY23, NS Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Ramky Group said in a press conference.

He said the company made an exceptional income after tax of Rs 1,078 crore during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and hence the PAT figures of the fourth quarter of FY24 and FY23 are not comparable.

Rao further said the order book of the company stands at Rs 9,300 crore.

Shares of Ramky closed at Rs 527.85 apiece on BSE up 7.66 per cent over previous close. PTI GDK ANE