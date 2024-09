Rammohan Naidu launches DigiYatra facility at nine more AAI-owned airports

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Friday launched DigiYatra facility at nine more Airports Authority of India (AAI)-owned airports in the country.

These airports include Visakhapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore, and Bagdogra, an official said.

Naidu launched the facility at Visakhapatnam at a physical event, and virtually at eight other airports, it added.

Conceived by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the project is aimed to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

The Minister said that the DigiYatra is a game-changing technological advancement in the Civil Aviation Industry, and has received widespread acceptance with over three crore users. PTI IAS SGC DRR