Rammohan Naidu seeks Centre's support for red chilly procurement in Andhra

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) TDP leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday called on his counterpart in agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and sought the Centre's support for procurement of red chilly in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, who met Chouhan at the Krishi Bhavan here, discussed the problems being faced by red chilly farmers in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

He also handed over a letter from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explaining the problems of red chilli farmers to Chouhan.

After the meeting, Naidu told reporters that the Andhra Pradesh government planning to procure red chilies and requested Union Agriculture Minister to provide financial support to the state under various schemes.

Chouhan responded positively to the request of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is an important constituent of the NDA. PTI LUX TRB