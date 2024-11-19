Ramraj Cotton ropes in Abhishek Bachchan as its brand ambassador

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Ramraj Cotton, leading traditional and ethnic wear brand, has announced popular Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as its brand ambassador and it will roll out a multi-media campaign shortly, as it aims to strengthen its footprint in the traditional wear segment, the company said on Tuesday.

Bachchan's appeal and connection with audiences across age groups make him the ideal representative for Ramraj's extensive collection, including dhotis, shirts and kurtas.

The company has plans to launch 360-degree campaign featuring the actor shortly, Ramraj Cotton said in a company statement on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan into the Ramraj family. His reputation for authenticity and his connection with audiences across the nation make him an outstanding choice for our brand. By joining hands with Abhishek, we aim to bring this essence of Indian heritage closer to the hearts of audiences," Ramraj Cotton Founder-Chairman K R Nagarajan said.

"I am thrilled to represent a brand that values tradition and quality so deeply, and I look forward to bringing its ethos to audiences. Together, we look forward to a future where the charm of Indian tradition becomes a part of everyday wear for modern India, bridging past and present in a way that resonates with today's audience," Bachchan said on his appointment. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH