Ramraj Cotton ropes in 'Kantara' star Rishabh Shetty as its brand ambassador

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Manufacturers and suppliers of cotton, silk, and linen shirts under popular brand Ramraj Cotton has roped in 'Kantara' movie star Rishabh Shetty as its new brand ambassador, the company said on Monday.

The strategic move to appoint Shetty as the face of the brand aligns with Ramraj Cotton's commitment to fortify its presence in the domestic market.

The actor who shot to fame after the 2022's Kannada flick Kantara' would be the new face and brand ambassador of Ramraj dhotis, shirts, and kurtas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rishabh Shetty to the Ramraj family as our brand ambassador. His widespread popularity and ability to connect with diverse audiences make him an ideal partner as we stay committed to strengthening our leadership in India," Ramraj Cotton Managing Director Arun Eashwar said in a company statement.

"We look forward to extending the partnership to bring our brand story and high quality, sustainable traditional and ethnic wear to more and more people," he added.

Following the appointment of Shetty, Ramraj Cotton is gearing up for a 360-degree marketing campaign with the actor. PTI VIJ ROH