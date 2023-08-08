Randstad India makes new appointments to strengthen management team in India, APAC

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) HR services provider Randstad India on Tuesday said it has strengthened its India management team with three new appointments in three different verticals.

Advertisment

The company has appointed Nittin Nangia as Chief Sales Officer, Revathi Raghunath as Chief Marketing Officer, and Anand Vaitheeswaran as Chief Information Officer for Asia Pacific (APAC) region, a release said.

Nangia brings over 22 years of industry experience in key leadership roles in HR services, leading teams across sales, operations and key account management.

With two decades of experience in marketing and sales leadership, Raghunath will spearhead the planning and execution of the company's integrated marketing efforts in India, the statement added.

On Vaitheeswaran's appointment, the company said his deep understanding of new age technologies and cost optimization of IT operations will play a vital role in sustainably shaping Randstad's technology landscape, embracing digital transformation, and delivering exceptional value to their customers across the country and in the APAC region.

"I am excited to work closely with seasoned professionals like Anand, Nittin, and Revathi, and chart the next phase of growth for Randstad India. Their deep industry expertise and growth mindset will be an added boost for us as we continue on our journey to become the world's most equitable and specialised talent company," Randstad India MD & CEO Viswanath P S said. PTI DRR HVA