Rane (Madras) posts Rs 16.5 cr PAT in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Auto component maker and Rane Group firm Rane (Madras) on Tuesday posted an increase in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 18.5-crore in the June quarter.

The company had recorded a consolidated PAT of Rs 14.6 crore in the first quarter of FY25, Rane (Madras) said in a statement.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 884.4 crore, up 7.4 per cent from Rs 823.8 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal year, it said.

Sales to domestic original equipment (OE) customers grew 7 per cent on the back of higher off-take in the passenger vehicle and farm tractor segment.

Sales to international customers increased 15 per cent supported by strong offtake of steering products while sales to the domestic aftermarket customers declined 2 per cent, the company said.

The company said it is closely monitoring the evolving tariff decisions in the US, which accounts for 8 per cent of its total sales.

"On short-term basis, there is no impact seen," it added.