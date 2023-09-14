Rang De, Physics Wallah tie up to offer affordable loans to students

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Social investing platform Rang De has partnered with ed-tech startup Physics Wallah to provide affordable loans to students from economically weaker sections who want to pursue Computer Science and AI programme on the ed-tech platform.

As part of the deal, such students will get easy access to affordable, collateral-free education loans designed for Physics Wallah's four-year residential programme in Computer Science and AI, the companies said in a statement.

"This partnership is a pivotal step towards realising our mission of democratising education at scale in India," Physics Wallah Co-Founder Prateek Maheshwari said.

Rang De CEO Smita Ram said, "Aligned with the core values of our platform, we firmly believe that this partnership can usher in significant transformation within the realm of education." Physics Wallah will start the first batch of the Computer Science and AI course on September 27. PTI GRJ TRB TRB