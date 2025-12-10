Rangsons Aerospace secures long-term award with Airbus

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Rangsons Aerospace, a leading Indian aerospace and defence solutions provider with strategic capabilities in fluid distribution systems, communications systems and thermal management systems, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a long-term award with Airbus.

The award letter was formally signed by Olivier Cauquil, Senior Vice President --Aerostructures Procurement at Airbus, and Pavan Ranga, Managing Director and CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, marking a key moment in the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two organisations, it said.

According to a statement from Rangsons Aerospace, under this long-term scope, it will be the first Indian Tier-1 company to manufacture critical aviation tubes and duct assemblies for the Airbus A320 Family.

The partnership underscores India's growing role in the global aerospace value chain and highlights Rangsons Aerospace's capability to deliver world-class engineering and manufacturing solutions at scale, it stated.

"This award reflects our long-standing commitment to quality, operational excellence, and customer trust," said Pavan Ranga, Managing Director and CEO of Rangsons Aerospace.

"We are proud to embark on this journey with Airbus and contribute meaningfully to their global aerostructures programs," he said.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen Airbus' supply chain resilience while contributing to the growth of India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, generating high-skill employment and enabling greater technology integration, the statement added. PTI AMP ADB