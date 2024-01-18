Rangsons Aerospace signs pact with Boeing to supply tubes, ducts

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Rangsons Aerospace said on Thursday it has signed a contract with US aircraft maker Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems.

This marks Boeing's first such collaboration of this nature with an Indian supplier, the company said.

The five-year contract consolidates its position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, it added.

Mysuru-based Rangsons Aerospace has a dedicated plant for developing and manufacturing critical assemblies for the efficient conveyance of essential fluids such as power fluids (fuel), lubrication fluids, coolants, water, and oxygen, which are crucial for aircraft operations.

This strategic alliance not only underscores the company's commitment to delivering advanced solutions but also fortifies its global presence, extending from India to the US and Israel, it said. PTI IAS SHW