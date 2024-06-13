Rao Inderjit Singh assumes charge as Minister of State (Independent charge) MOSPI

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday assumed charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Singh defeated Bollywood actor Raj Babbar by 75,079 votes from Gurgaon in Haryana in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, along with senior officers, welcomed Singh, a ministry statement said.

Singh assumed charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday, as per the statement. PTI KKS TRB