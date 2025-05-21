Rapid urbanisation has reduced Pune's ability to absorb CO2, says study

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Over the past decade, Pune has witnessed a decline of 34 per cent in its ability to absorb carbon carbon dioxide (CO2) primarily due to rapid urbanisation, according to researchers at MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU).

A cultural, education and IT hub in western Maharashtra, Pune has experienced a 34 per cent drop in its carbon sequestration capacity, which is a significant reduction in the city's ability to absorb CO2, a major greenhouse gas, a recent study by Dr Pankaj Koparde of MIT-WPU revealed.

The study, released on Wednesday, was carried out in collaboration with Pratiksha Chalke of Sustaina Greens LLP.

Between 2013 and 2022, Pune's built-up areas expanded by 12 per cent, leading to a substantial loss of green cover, it noted.

This urban growth has not only reduced the city's carbon absorption ability but also weakened its flood mitigation potential by 13 per cent, observed the study.

The decline was largely attributed to the disruption of natural drainage systems and unregulated construction along riversides and floodplains.

This, combined with continued landscape alterations, is likely to increase the city's vulnerability to floods, a growing concern given Pune's increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, the researchers warned.

The study emphasised on the importance of preserving Pune's native landscapes, its hills, rivers, and wetlands which have traditionally served as natural buffers against carbon emissions, heat, and flooding.

"Our results underline the irreplaceable role of native geological and ecological features such as urban hills and wetlands in maintaining urban environmental health. As tropical metro cities like Pune expand, sustainable development can only be achieved by leveraging these native assets rather than undermining them," Dr Koparde noted.

He called for urgent policy interventions, including the protection and restoration of urban hills, wetlands, and riverside green buffers.

"Tools like ecosystem service valuation models and integrated urban planning frameworks must be adopted to ensure that future growth is ecologically balanced and informed by data," he added.

MIT-WPU vice-chancellor Dr R M Chitnis said these findings on Pune's shrinking carbon absorption capacity are not just alarming - they are a wake-up call for all rapidly urbanising cities in India.

"As educators and thought leaders, we believe that science must guide policy, and sustainability must be central to all development. It is imperative that urban planning prioritizes ecological preservation alongside progress," Chitnis added.