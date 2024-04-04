Rapido completes 100 crore rides across 120 cities

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Rapido has completed 100 crore rides across 120 cities, the commute app which offers auto, bike-taxi, and cab services said on Thursday.

Advertisment

It has emerged as a platform offering employment opportunities to gig workers to gig workers, Rapido said.

"This milestone not only represents the countless lives touched and communities empowered but also underscores our commitment to fostering a 'Viksit Bharat', where every individual has the opportunity to thrive," said Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder Rapido.

********* Azhar Iqubal will now be chairman of Inshorts Short news app Inshorts on Thursday announced changes in its executive-level positions, with immediate effect.

Co-founder Azhar Iqubal, who has been the CEO since the company's inception, will take over as Chairman.

Co-founder Deepit Purkayastha will now assume the position of the CEO of the company. PTI ANK DR