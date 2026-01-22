Rapido FY25 loss narrows to Rs 258 crore; revenue rises 44 pc

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Roppen Transportation Services, the parent company of ride-hailing platform Rapido, narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 258 crore in FY25 from Rs 370 crore a year ago.

According to financial data accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler, the Bengaluru-headquartered unicorn's revenue from operations rose to Rs 934.44 crore last fiscal year, reflecting a 44.19 per cent increase compared to Rs 648 crore in FY24.

"Rapido has sustained strong operating momentum, driven by higher utilisation across our mobility offerings, sharper cost discipline, and the growing maturity of our platform.

"As we scale and expand, our focus remains on sustainable growth, improving unit economics, and strengthening the ecosystem for captains and passengers across markets and categories through varied business models," a Rapido spokesperson said.

Rapido plans to initiate its IPO process by the end of 2026.

In November 2025, Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka told PTI that the company expects to maintain its growth rate of 100 per cent year-on-year for the next few years and be a much larger player compared to its nearest competitor before going for the initial public offering (IPO).

"We just want to grow further before thinking about markets. Right now, our idea is how do we grow further... We have been growing 100 per cent in the last two years. We want to at least continue that growth rate for a few more years and then think of the market," he had said. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL