RapidShyp partners with India Post for nationwide last-mile delivery services

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) E-commerce shipping platform RapidShyp on Monday announced a strategic partnership with India Post for last-mile delivery services across India.

This collaboration aims to support Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses and address the growing demand in the logistics sector.

Through the collaboration, RapidShyp will integrate its advanced logistics technology with India Post's reach, ensuring faster and more reliable last-mile delivery services, RapiShyp said in a statement.

India Post has an extensive postal network with 19,000 pin codes.

The integration leverages advanced Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for tariff calculation, label generation, pickup scheduling, and end-to-end track and trace capabilities, ensuring a seamless experience for e-commerce businesses, from order placement to delivery, it said.

The domestic ecommerce market is the fastest growing in the world and is projected to grow from USD 123 billion in 2024 to USD 292.3 billion in 2028, RapidShyp said.

To align with these evolving trends, the company has partnered with India Post to empower D2C businesses and meet the growing demand in the logistics sector.

"By integrating India Post's trusted network with RapidShyp's platform, sellers will now have access to a logistics ecosystem that simplifies operations and delivers results, no matter where their customers are located. With India Post as our partner, businesses can confidently cater to remote and underserved regions, unlocking new growth opportunities," said Ravi Goel, Chief Business Officer at RapidShyp.

RapidShyp said its technology simplifies order management, catalogue management, order processing, tracking, and more, ensuring minimal disruptions to sellers.

"By combining our extensive network with RapidShyp's technology, this partnership enables e-commerce brands to serve customers in remote areas efficiently and reliably. Together, we aim to facilitate seamless connectivity and contribute to India's economic growth through enhanced logistics capabilities," said an India Post spokesperson. PTI IAS DR