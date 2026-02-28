Raptee.HV aims to expand footprint in south, western regions by year-end

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Electric motorcycle startup Raptee.HV has drawn up plans to expand its footprint across all southern state capitals and enter the western market by the end of the year, a top official said.
The Chennai-based company has commenced deliveries of its motorcycle, the T30, and plans to enter Bengaluru—its second market after Chennai—by April.
Priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the T30 comes with an eight-year battery warranty and a three-year vehicle warranty, supported by dedicated roadside assistance, the company said in a press release on Saturday.
Chennai is Raptee.HV’s first operational market, with deliveries and customer support infrastructure now active. As part of its phased expansion strategy, the company will enter Bengaluru in April 2026 with a dedicated showroom and authorised service centre, making it its second key market.
“By the end of the year, Raptee.HV aims to establish its footprint across all major South Indian state capitals and begin its foray into the western region,” the release said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government-backed investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu said the commencement of large-scale deliveries of the T30 marks a major milestone after seven years of deep-tech research and development.
“With Chennai as its first operational market and expansion planned across South India, Raptee.HV is redefining India’s performance electric motorcycle segment,” Guidance said in a release.
The company’s CEO and co-founder, Dinesh Arjun, said, “With the commencement of large-scale customer deliveries, we are excited to bring our product—seven years in the making—to a wider audience. This milestone is built on the trust of our earliest customers, who believed in our vision, technology, and team before anyone else.” “We are not only delivery-ready but also service-ready. Every T30 customer is supported by a structured service ecosystem, a trusted roadside assistance partner, and a dedicated single point of contact, ensuring confidence and convenience at every step,” he added. PTI VIJ SSK