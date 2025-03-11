Raptee.HV secures ARAI certification for T30, crosses 8,000 bookings

Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler startup Raptee.HV has become the only electric vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to receive non-dilutive funding from the Automotive Research Association of India and the Ministry of Heavy Industries for developing a high-voltage powertrain for electric two-wheelers.

The Chennai-headquartered company announced that it has received certification from ARAI for its flagship motorcycle, the T30, and has garnered over 8,000 registrations since its launch in October 2024.

The T30 is the only electric two-wheeler in India compatible with the CCS2-DC fast-charging standard used by electric cars.

Raptee.HV has also become the first two-wheeler manufacturer to indigenously design and develop a patented high-voltage powertrain for its motorcycles.

In a statement on Tuesday, Raptee.HV said it has been allocated 40 acres of land in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu), Cheyyar by the government.

Currently, the company operates a 4.5-acre facility in Manapakkam with an installed production capacity of one lakh units.

The existing plant integrates both research and development (R&D) and production under one roof, ensuring seamless innovation and manufacturing.

The company plans to begin deliveries of the T30 motorcycles in Chennai and Bengaluru in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

Raptee.HV launched its first motorcycle, the T30, in October 2024 and has already received over 8,000 registrations from across India, meeting its first-year sales target of USD 25 million.

One of Raptee.HV's significant achievements have been achieving price parity with 300cc internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, pricing the T30 at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This results in a lower on-road price due to EV road tax subsidies, along with additional savings in total cost of ownership, the company stated.

"This certification from ARAI is a true validation of all that our team has been working on for the past six years. This is a phenomenal milestone for any auto OEM, and even more so for Raptee.HV, where we have developed an entirely new high-voltage technology for electric two-wheelers," said Chief Business Officer Jayapradeep Vasudevan.

"Since we are entering the mid-size segment with the T30, a product that features a globally proven superior high-voltage technology, we have also designed our ownership experience initiatives to align with our product benchmarks and meet our customers' high expectations. We will begin deliveries in Chennai and Bengaluru and expand to other markets in a phased manner," he added.

Raptee.HV is currently in discussions to raise USD 19 million to support working capital requirements and expansion plans. The company previously raised a round of funding in October 2023, led by Blue Hill Capital and Artha 99, the company said.