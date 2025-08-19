Rare earth elements deposit in MP will help reduce India's dependence on China: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 19 (PTI) The discovery of "huge" reserves of rare earth elements (REEs) in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district will reduce India's dependence on China and help the state emerge as a critical minerals hub, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh is on its way to become a hub for critical minerals in the country, he said.

In the coming years, the state will be known as the capital of "critical minerals" and also energy in the country, he noted.

With the discovery of "huge" reserves of rare earth elements (REEs) in Singrauli district, India will no longer be dependent on countries like China for importing these key materials, the CM insisted.

REEs are a group of metallic elements which are crucial for many modern technologies, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, clean energy, and defence.

With this "treasure" found in Singrauli district, India will become self-reliant in green energy, electric vehicles and high-tech industries, Yadav said.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed Parliament that for the first time, these rare elements have been discovered in such a huge quantity in India, referring to Singrauli discovery.

This achievement will prove to be a milestone in making India self-reliant in the field of green energy, electronics and defence technology, the CM said in a statement.

"Rare earth elements are said to be the basis of modern technology. Till now, India has been dependent on China and other countries for these minerals. The discovery in Singrauli will liberate India from import-dependence and make it a leader in global competition," he opined.

"In the coming years, this discovery will give a new impetus to industrial development and also strengthen the self-reliant India campaign," Yadav insisted.

The chief minister said a research conducted by Coal India Ltd has found promising concentrations of REEs (such as scandium, yttrium) in coal mines and rocks of Singrauli district.

"Their average quantity in coal has been estimated to be 250 ppm (parts per million) and about 400 ppm at the non-coal level. This discovery was officially announced in July 2025. Experts believe coal ash and associated overburden materials can also become secondary sources of critical minerals in the future," he explained.

In view of the discovery of deposits of rare earth elements, the state government is now engaged in developing basic infrastructure for their processing and research-exploration, Yadav maintained.

Recently, a delegation of the Department of Mineral Resources visited the Bhopal unit of Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) and discussed possible collaboration, he informed.

The department is exploring possibilities of setting up a Centre of Excellence on Rare Earth Elements, which will provide a world-class base for research, training and industry, he said.

REEs are naturally found in many mineral formations. Among these, bastnaesite, xenotime, loparite and monazite are prominent. Sand and weathered granite soil of coastal areas of India are also considered rich in these elements, the statement added. PTI MAS RSY